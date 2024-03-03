Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on GES shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $14,130,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,260,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $14,130,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,260,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $7,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,325,109 shares in the company, valued at $101,856,316.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,050,000 shares of company stock worth $24,573,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guess? by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Guess? by 48.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Guess? by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Guess? in the first quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Guess? by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GES opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. Guess? has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $26.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.96.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

