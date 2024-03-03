GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC lowered its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $10,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in GSK in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in GSK by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in GSK by 52.9% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in GSK during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,324,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,557,324. The firm has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.37.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 52.25%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.3564 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSK

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.