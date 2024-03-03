Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) PT Lowered to $30.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average is $27.97. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at $385,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 4.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,411,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,086,000 after purchasing an additional 412,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,273,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,001,000 after acquiring an additional 101,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after acquiring an additional 631,964 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,445,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,941,000 after acquiring an additional 616,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,926,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,814,000 after acquiring an additional 216,257 shares in the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

