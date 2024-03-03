Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) President Sells $23,600.28 in Stock

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) President Dale Irwin sold 5,646 shares of Greenidge Generation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $23,600.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 104,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,809.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Greenidge Generation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GREE opened at $3.77 on Friday. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $9.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Greenidge Generation in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Greenidge Generation by 418.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Greenidge Generation by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Greenidge Generation by 43.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Greenidge Generation by 82.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate natural gas power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Dresden, New York.

