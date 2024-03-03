Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,271 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE GPC opened at $149.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $174.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 42.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

