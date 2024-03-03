Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,686 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 268,450.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in F5 by 133.9% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in F5 by 25.4% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in F5 during the third quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in F5 by 36.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

Shares of FFIV opened at $189.97 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $199.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.29. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total value of $91,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,789.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total transaction of $239,127.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total transaction of $91,155.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,789.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,249 shares of company stock worth $927,987 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

