Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,457 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,540.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $266,987.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $266,987.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

AMH stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.18. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.