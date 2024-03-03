Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance
Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.52 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.79. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
