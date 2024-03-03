Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.52 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.79. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.