Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 324.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,566 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBDC. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 9.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GBDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 48.94%. The business had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

