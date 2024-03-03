goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$186.33.

GSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total value of C$4,727,400.00. 22.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$169.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$87.00 and a 52-week high of C$180.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 15.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$161.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$137.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. goeasy’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

