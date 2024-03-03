GMS (NYSE:GMS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GMS. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.38.

GMS opened at $90.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.62. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $50.93 and a fifty-two week high of $92.81. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). GMS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $165,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $165,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,073 shares of company stock worth $1,400,396 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 10.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 3rd quarter worth about $463,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in GMS by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 15,465 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in GMS by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 96,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 28,285 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in GMS by 11.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

