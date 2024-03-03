Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the January 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance
VPN opened at $15.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.44 million, a P/E ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average of $13.77. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71.
Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF
Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Company Profile
The Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. VPN was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.
