Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 15,633 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,858 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 15,633 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $20,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 16.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 132,369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,172,000 after buying an additional 18,598 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,467,000. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $353.22 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $357.40. The stock has a market cap of $134.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $324.66 and its 200-day moving average is $296.41.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

View Our Latest Report on SYK

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.