Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 306,536 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 167.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,536 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $22,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $56.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day moving average of $53.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.46. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $76.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $301,095.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Articles

