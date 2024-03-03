Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $20.55 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,930 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $20,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after acquiring an additional 18,557 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $162.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.53. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

