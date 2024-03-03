Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $17.65 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 59,465 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.19% of BorgWarner worth $17,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 149.5% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 86.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 37.7% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWA stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average is $35.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.12.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,638.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

