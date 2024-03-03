Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $15.06 Million Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,713 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.10% of NetApp worth $15,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $28,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of NetApp by 40.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth $76,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp stock opened at $105.31 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.73 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 111.25%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

