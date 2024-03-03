Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,865 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,258 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Target were worth $19,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $725,870,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after buying an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $239,625,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 37,301.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,832,000 after buying an additional 1,694,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $155.29 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $171.24. The stock has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

