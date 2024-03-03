Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 30,742 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,742 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.14% of LKQ worth $18,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 94.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,564 shares of company stock valued at $12,264,156. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ opened at $51.98 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.24.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

