Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 192,513 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 1,042.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,513 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.13% of Okta worth $17,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock opened at $108.49 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Okta from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank downgraded Okta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.10.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,613.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $95,329.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,613.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,374. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

