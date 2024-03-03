Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $33,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price (up from $775.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $824.90.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,174 shares of company stock valued at $69,582,008. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $822.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $627.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $222.97 and a 12 month high of $823.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.