Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a market cap of $441.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 63.05% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.39 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 2.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 7.9% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 3.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 8.5% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 16,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

