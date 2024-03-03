Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.37 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 45.26% and a negative net margin of 355.08%. Ginkgo Bioworks’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Ginkgo Bioworks updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $1.29 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 42,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $58,938.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 676,844 shares in the company, valued at $940,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $47,878.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 761,737 shares in the company, valued at $921,701.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 42,402 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $58,938.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 676,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 593,120 shares of company stock worth $870,946. Insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,467,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 19,986 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 651,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 25,959 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,570,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 14,829 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,780,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,398,000 after buying an additional 463,096 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DNA. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.40.

View Our Latest Report on DNA

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.