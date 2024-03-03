Geodrill (GEO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 4th.
Geodrill Trading Up 4.2 %
TSE:GEO opened at C$1.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.33. Geodrill has a one year low of C$1.52 and a one year high of C$3.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.99. The stock has a market cap of C$81.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.89.
Geodrill Company Profile
