Geodrill (GEO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 4th.

Geodrill Trading Up 4.2 %

TSE:GEO opened at C$1.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.33. Geodrill has a one year low of C$1.52 and a one year high of C$3.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.99. The stock has a market cap of C$81.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Geodrill alerts:

Geodrill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Zambia, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi drilling, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services.

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.