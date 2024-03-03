GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF) Short Interest Update

GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,069,900 shares, an increase of 69.0% from the January 31st total of 633,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,699.0 days.

GCC Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCWOF opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. GCC has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $11.28.

GCC Company Profile

GCC, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells gray Portland cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and other building construction materials in Mexico and the United States. It offers cement; ready mix concrete, energy; building materials; and asphalt. The company also provides special products comprising Komponent, a shrinkage-compensating, expanding concrete additive; Metaforce, a reactive and consistent pozzolan that is used as an alternative for fly ash; Microsilex to be used in bridge decks and paving; Rapid Set, a solution for concrete applications; and Versabind, a cementitious that is used as filler in asphalt mixes as a replacement for lime.

