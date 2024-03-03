G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of GTHX stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $5.00.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.04% and a negative net margin of 58.13%. The business had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,983 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $107,854.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,896.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $107,854.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,896.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 33,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $115,390.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,048.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,273 shares of company stock worth $367,243. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 24.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 11.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

