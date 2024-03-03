Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FUSN. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $868.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of -0.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 883.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,064.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

