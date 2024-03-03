Fred Alger Management LLC Takes $682,000 Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $498,000. Nine27 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,030,000. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 559.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 24,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 20,499 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 656.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 267.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $205.76 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $225.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BURL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.56.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

