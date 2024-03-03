Fred Alger Management LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Samsara by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 67.4% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Samsara by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Samsara by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Samsara by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 65,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Samsara alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $81,443.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 316,899 shares in the company, valued at $10,844,283.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $81,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 316,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,844,283.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 138,272 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $4,692,951.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,503,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,017,657.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,965,207 shares of company stock valued at $65,832,048. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on IOT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Samsara

Samsara Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IOT opened at $34.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $36.91.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.36 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.