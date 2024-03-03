Fred Alger Management LLC Invests $234,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 121.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 63.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 41.7% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 7.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $69.81 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $122.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.68.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

