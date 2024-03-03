Fred Alger Management LLC Cuts Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,253,000 after acquiring an additional 608,107 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,691,000 after acquiring an additional 19,225 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.5% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,986,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,387,000 after acquiring an additional 86,397 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKTX. Barclays lowered shares of MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.89.

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MKTX stock opened at $218.14 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.01 and a twelve month high of $399.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.87.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

