Fred Alger Management LLC Cuts Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 64.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,653,000 after buying an additional 198,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,280,050,000 after buying an additional 494,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,827,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $669,889,000 after buying an additional 154,165 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,417,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,986,000 after buying an additional 77,937 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,103,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,012,000 after buying an additional 59,604 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $102.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.98. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

