Fred Alger Management LLC Buys New Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lyft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,299,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,360,000 after buying an additional 323,178 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $73,660,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929,654 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,275,000 after purchasing an additional 125,931 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,425,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,647,000 after purchasing an additional 778,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lyft from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Insider Activity at Lyft

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $85,035.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 645,289 shares in the company, valued at $9,679,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $290,123.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,421.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $85,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 645,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,679,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,578 shares of company stock worth $4,005,197 over the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lyft Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $16.35 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24.

Lyft Profile



Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

