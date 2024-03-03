Fred Alger Management LLC Buys 42,899 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1,848.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,899 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,649,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,289,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,133,000. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,189,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.42.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:KVUE opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.