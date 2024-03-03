Fred Alger Management LLC Boosts Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $594.60.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS stock opened at $591.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $535.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.96. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $350.58 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.13, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

