Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA) Short Interest Update

Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, an increase of 69.5% from the January 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Forza X1 Stock Performance

Forza X1 stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. Forza X1 has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $3.98.

Get Forza X1 alerts:

Institutional Trading of Forza X1

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRZA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forza X1 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Forza X1 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Forza X1 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forza X1

