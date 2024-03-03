Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) is Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,052,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,071 shares during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano comprises 4.4% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $114,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,465,000 after purchasing an additional 223,708 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,820,000 after purchasing an additional 302,363 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,495,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,992,000 after buying an additional 67,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.0% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,712,000 after buying an additional 87,950 shares in the last quarter.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance
NYSE FMX traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $124.83. 387,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,345. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $85.66 and a 12 month high of $143.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Report on Fomento Económico Mexicano
Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fomento Económico Mexicano
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.