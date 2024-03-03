Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the January 31st total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $382,763.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,531,944.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Flex by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Flex by 276.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Flex by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. Flex has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Flex will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLEX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

