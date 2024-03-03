Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Purchased by Ardsley Advisory Partners LP

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s holdings in Five9 were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIVN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Five9 by 117.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 74.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 43.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five9 alerts:

Insider Transactions at Five9

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

Get Our Latest Report on Five9

Five9 Price Performance

NASDAQ FIVN traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $62.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,566. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.80. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $51.01 and a one year high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

Five9 Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.