First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 67.3% from the January 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE:FPL opened at $7.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.67. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 10.16%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 126,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 34,806 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 17,209 shares during the period.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

