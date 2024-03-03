First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) Position Lifted by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $945,000.

ARVR stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of -1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

