First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.29

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and traded as high as $6.43. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 21,508 shares traded.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98.

Get First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund alerts:

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.