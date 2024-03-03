First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.29

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and traded as high as $6.43. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 21,508 shares traded.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund
About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Stock Average Calculator
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.