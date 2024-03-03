First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) is Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s 10th Largest Position

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lowered its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,300 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. First Solar comprises about 2.6% of Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s holdings in First Solar were worth $11,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $213,049,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its holdings in First Solar by 948.8% during the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,186,646 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $191,750,000 after buying an additional 1,073,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 197.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after buying an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $121,554,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Solar by 889.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,658 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $98,671,000 after buying an additional 511,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,888,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,138. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.55.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,056.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.48.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

