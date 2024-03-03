First National Bank of Omaha Increases Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 34.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 117.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 54.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,855 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,952.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $888,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 135,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.47 per share, with a total value of $78,934.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 554,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,427,637.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 68,582 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,302. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $56.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.91. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $71.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 173.10%.

ADC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities upgraded Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

