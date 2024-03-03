First National Bank of Omaha Has $433,000 Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $697,296,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,124,326,000 after purchasing an additional 803,143 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,098,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,517 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,184,000 after acquiring an additional 581,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $83,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total value of $95,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,540,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total transaction of $95,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at $17,540,472.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,665 shares of company stock valued at $12,503,969 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $16.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $982.82. The stock had a trading volume of 370,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,690. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $998.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $934.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $861.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $942.41.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

