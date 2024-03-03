First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 88.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,097 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,158,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 18,072 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 630.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 32,919 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $228,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,234.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $413,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,934,458.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $228,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,570 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

DIOD opened at $70.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.55. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.46. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

