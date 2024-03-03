First Digital USD Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last week, First Digital USD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One First Digital USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. First Digital USD has a total market cap of $3.25 billion and $6.17 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About First Digital USD

First Digital USD was first traded on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 3,252,537,340 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 3,252,537,340.2. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99830403 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 219 active market(s) with $5,295,092,661.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase First Digital USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

