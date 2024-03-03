First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.52

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.52 and traded as high as C$15.81. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$15.76, with a volume of 170,681 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$16.50 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on First Capital Realty from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.41.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on First Capital Realty

First Capital Realty Trading Up 1.4 %

First Capital Realty Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.33, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.02, a PEG ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.26.

(Get Free Report)

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.