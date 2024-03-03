Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stake Cut by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.3% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 28,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 67,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 283.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 36,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $373,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $34.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average is $29.45. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $36.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

