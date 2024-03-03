Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (BATS:FBTC) Trading Up 1.6%

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (BATS:FBTC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.46 and last traded at $55.20. Approximately 14,598,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $54.33.
Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Price Performance
